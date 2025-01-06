The Fossil Fuel Industry Spent $219 Million to Elect Trump and Republicans in Congress

The Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, as I have told you many times, legalized the renting of politicians like hiring prostitutes. A large percentage of American voters either don’t realize this, or don’t care but it has corrupted American democracy so completely that we have the kind of Congress members and state legislators you see today. One man, Elon Musk, spent $277 million to become a kind of co-president, and the carbon industries, as this report details, spent $219 million to buy what they want. And what is that? To stop or reverse environmental laws that limit their profits. The result: The United States as a country and individual, particularly Republican-controlled, states are making wholly inadequate preparations for the climate change carbon energy pollution is causing. In 15 years, in my remote viewing project is correct, humanity is going to be in a civilization altering crisis.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) attend the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. Credit: Getty

he 119th Congress comes with a price tag.

The oil and gas industry gave about $24 million in campaign contributions to the members of the U.S. House and Senate expected to be sworn in January 3, 2025, according to a Yale Climate Connections review of campaign donations. The industry gave an additional $2 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, bringing the total spending on the winning candidates to over $26 million, 88% of which went to Republicans.

The fossil fuel industry exerts substantial financial power within the U.S. political system, and these contributions are only the tip of the (melting) iceberg.

Outside spending: An order of magnitude more than candidate contributions

The 2024 presidential election saw over $4 billion in various contributions to the candidates’ campaign committees and outside groups supporting them. Most of the money in politics isn’t given to specific candidates. Rather, it goes to political action committees, known […]