Russian state media a few days after the U.S. election aired soft porn photos of soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump. I am leading with this story today because I think it is telling us something very important about the geopolitical trend showing the decline of the United States. Think about it for a moment. The American people are about to inaugurate a multiple convicted felon, convicted sex offender, and multiple bankrupt 78-year-old man, who could not get a job as a garbageman in most states to be President. The oldest man to ever take the office and a man who is married to a former porn model. The international broadcast of these nude Melania photos could not have happened without the approval of Vladimir Putin. So I think this should be seen as a shot across Trump’s bow, warning him that if he makes things difficult for Putin — say in funding Ukraine — other things will be released. Do you remember the porn video of Trump supposedly shot by Russian intelligence when a younger Trump visited Moscow? You get the idea. This is also an act by Putin to degrade the way the United States is seen throughout the world. In two weeks America is about to become a very different country

Fact Check: Melania Trump’s Nude Photos Aired on Russian State TV

Russian state television 8:04 pm 12 November 2024

Claim:

Russian state TV aired nude photos of Melania Trump shortly after the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Rating:

Rating: True

Numerous social media users alleged that Russian state TV broadcast n*de photos of former first lady Melania Trump shortly after her husband, Donald Trump, was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

For instance, one X user wrote: “In normal America, Russian TV airing n*de photos of Melania Trump would be a scandal. In Putin’s America, we […]