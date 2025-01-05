I found the research paper upon which this report is based in the medical research literature and then found this excellent article on the research in The Guardian which is one of the most reliable sources of fact-based journalism. If you are still smoking please consider what this research is saying about your life. If you know someone who smokes, please pass this along. It might make a big difference in their life,

The study found having a single cigarette reduces life expectancy by 17 minutes in men and 22 minutes in women. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Researchers at University College London found that on average a single cigarette takes about 20 minutes off a person’s life, meaning that a typical pack of 20 cigarettes can shorten a person’s life by nearly seven hours.

According to the analysis, if a smoker on 10 cigarettes a day quits on 1 January, they could prevent the loss of a full day of life by 8 January. They could boost their life expectancy by a week if they quit until 5 February and a whole month if they stop until 5 August. By the end of the year, they could have avoided losing 50 days of life, the assessment found.

“People generally know that smoking is harmful but tend to underestimate just how much,” said Dr Sarah Jackson, a principal research fellow at UCL’s alcohol and tobacco research group. “On average, smokers who don’t quit lose around a decade of life. That’s 10 years of precious time, life moments, and […]