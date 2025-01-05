Linda McMahon Has no Education Experience Except Wanting to Defund Public Schools

Betsy DeVos Trump’s Secretary of Education in his first administration did everything she could to sabotage free public schools. This time he seeks to appoint Linda McMahon, who knows and has no experience with public education at all, and will do Trump’s bidding. United States public school children are already the most illiterate and innumerate students in the developed democracies, and if Trump has his way the situation will get worse. Fascists don’t want an educated population capable of understanding what they are doing. Add to that what social media is doing to children, as I described in yesterday’s SR, and I see a very bleak educational future for America. Even sadder, except for a few Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Eizabeth Warren, no one in Congress seems to understand or care about the quality of public education.

Donald Trump with Linda McMahon at his Mar-a-Lago estate Credit: Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty

As Washington prepares for President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, federal agencies are bracing for a wave of anticipated cuts — perhaps none more so than the Department of Education.

Trump promised the total destruction of the long-standing federal agency in a September 2023 campaign video, with an announcement that he would be “sending all education and education work and needs back to the states.”

Since the brash pronouncement, the former president has refused to offer calcifications about whether he still plans to shutter the department and how he plans to get Congress to buy in. He has, however, named someone to shepherd his vision for the agency: Linda McMahon.

For those with only a glancing familiarity with McMahon, Trump’s decision to appoint her to run the Department of Education could appear baffling. She is best known for her career as a professional wrestler and as co-founder of the World Wrestling Entertainment corporation, the billion-dollar company known as the WWE.

The current secretary of the Education Department, Miguel Cardona, was the youngest principal ever in Connecticut, earned a doctorate in education, then […]