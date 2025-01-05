Linda McMahon Has no Education Experience Except Wanting to Defund Public Schools

As Washington prepares for President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, federal agencies are bracing for a wave of anticipated cuts — perhaps none more so than the Department of Education.
Trump promised the total destruction of the long-standing federal agency in a September 2023 campaign video, with an announcement that he would be “sending all education and education work and needs back to the states.”
Since the brash pronouncement, the former president has refused to offer calcifications about whether he still plans to shutter the department and how he plans to get Congress to buy in. He has, however, named someone to shepherd his vision for the agency: Linda McMahon.
For those with only a glancing familiarity with McMahon, Trump’s decision to appoint her to run the Department of Education could appear baffling. She is best known for her career as a professional wrestler and as co-founder of the World Wrestling Entertainment corporation, the billion-dollar company known as the WWE.
The current secretary of the Education Department, Miguel Cardona, was the youngest principal ever in Connecticut, earned a doctorate in education, then […]
Another total incompetent appointed! That’s more than half his appointees, and what he’s really interested in are billionaires, which Linda McMahon is!! Always hoping for a way to more money for himself, isn’t he?
Thanks as always for the articles you post.
I sometimes think that an illiterate, uneducated, dumbed down America is what these people want. Or the Oligarchy wants. Easily manipulated people. I feel very fortunate to have lived in better times.