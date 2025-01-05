‘Can it be done?’ Mike Johnson seeks to shut 75% of federal agencies with Elon Musk’s help

In 16 days the first convicted multiple-felon and sex offender in American history will become the President of the United States, and, as he tells us repeatedly, he will immediately seek to change the country into a racist, male-dominant, christofascist pseudo-democracy. He yet again is what the MAGAts have in mind.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during the Capitol Christmas Tree lighting in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2024. Credit: Benoit Tessier / Reuters

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he hoped to work with billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to eliminate more than 75% of federal agencies.

During a Wednesday interview on Fox News, host Martha MacCallum told Johnson, “Musk wants to take government agencies from 428 to 99.”

“Can it be done?” she asked.

“We certainly hope so,” Johnson replied. “We want to be willing partners in that. And we have a new ability to do this now.”

“You know, we have our own version of the Argentinian leader with Donald Trump,” he continued. “We do have to scale back the size and scope of government. It serves the people. It unleashes the free market again.”

Johnson specifically said that he would like to see funding for Planned Parenthood and PBS eliminated as part of the cuts.

“Some of this will be done by executive order out of the White House,” he noted. “But this is part of that, preparing the […]