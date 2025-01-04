New Year’s attacks fuel fears of extremism in military

The primary suspects in two deadly attacks on New Year’s Day shared a history of service in the U.S. military, underscoring persistent fears over extremism within the armed services that officials have struggled to uproot.
The suspect behind a truck rampage in New Orleans that killed 14 people, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was an Army veteran, while the man allegedly behind the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside of the international Trump hotel in Las Vegas, Matthew Livelsberger, was an active-duty service member in the Army.
While not the first acts of military extremism, the two deadly attacks amplify questions about the number of radical and unstable veterans and active-duty troops and whether the Pentagon’s efforts to identify and root out extremist beliefs is working.
Heidi Beirich, a co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism who has studied military extremist activity for decades, said the unresolved problem was particularly dangerous because veterans and active-duty service members can kill more efficiently.
“The military has not adequately addressed the […]
Thank God we’re getting “real news” from The Hill. Glad that none of these acts are tied to the fact that we’ve been running a world wide empire for decades, suppressing democratic impulses rooted in the local population. Thank God, The Hill didn’t dare speak about the fact the US military has been supporting an overt genocide in Israel’s war on Palestine. Thank God, they didn’t speak of our murderous behavior toward the Muslim countries of Iraq and Afghanistan. Or our support for a “friendly” dictator in Egypt. Whew, that article was a close one. Had it mentioned these things, it might have caused us to look in the mirror.