Australia Banned Kids From Social Media. Now It Has Advice for the US.

As countries around the world race to counter the tech industry’s ever-expanding influence, one issue in particular has become a major rallying cry: protecting children online. And Australia just put itself out front.
In late November, Australia became the first country in the world to ban minors under age 16 from social media. Oddly enough, it’s an American who will help enforce the unprecedented legislation: Julie Inman Grant, who has served as Australia’s eSafety Commissioner since 2017.
The U.S. Congress is also considering legislation to protect kids from harmful content online. But the Kids Online Safety Act, which has bipartisan support from such far-apart backers as Elon Musk and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, failed to pass this year amid opposition from top House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, who fear it will lead to the censorship of conservatives.
The POLITICO Tech podcast recently interviewed Inman Grant about how she plans to implement the first-of-its-kind law — and what […]