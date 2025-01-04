Australia Banned Kids From Social Media. Now It Has Advice for the US.

As I have been saying for years now, the internet and social media are sewers that are completely distorting how children born since 1997 have matured. That’s when the Six Degrees website launched, and what we call social media began. It has completely changed the culture of developed societies. Now, finally, as this article describes, a few countries, sadly not the United States yet, are beginning to recognize the negative effects children spending hours each day on social media are producing, and are doing some to stop this crippling distortion.

Credit: Politico

As countries around the world race to counter the tech industry’s ever-expanding influence, one issue in particular has become a major rallying cry: protecting children online. And Australia just put itself out front.

In late November, Australia became the first country in the world to ban minors under age 16 from social media. Oddly enough, it’s an American who will help enforce the unprecedented legislation: Julie Inman Grant, who has served as Australia’s eSafety Commissioner since 2017.

The U.S. Congress is also considering legislation to protect kids from harmful content online. But the Kids Online Safety Act, which has bipartisan support from such far-apart backers as Elon Musk and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, failed to pass this year amid opposition from top House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, who fear it will lead to the censorship of conservatives.

The POLITICO Tech podcast recently interviewed Inman Grant about how she plans to implement the first-of-its-kind law — and what […]