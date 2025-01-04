As a child psychiatrist, I see what smartphones are doing to kids’ mental health – and it’s terrifying

This column is a confirmation of what I said in the previous comment. This is why what Australia is doing is so important, and why the United States has to act.

The average UK 12-year-old now spends 29 hours a week – equivalent to a part-time job – on their smartphone.’ Credit: Yui Mok / PA

The online world is forcing children to grow up before they are ready, and parents need government’s help to combat its harms.

smartphone use among children has reached a critical moment. Many of us in the UK are increasingly aware of the dangers associated with them – and as a child and adolescent psychiatrist, I am more worried than most. I am witnessing at first hand the sheer devastation that smartphone use is wreaking on our young people’s mental health. The majority of children over 10 I see at my NHS clinic now have a smartphone. An increasingly large proportion of patients have difficulties that are related to, or exacerbated by, their use of technology.

