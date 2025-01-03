Trump Bibles, Rudy coffee, Tucker nicotine pouches: the rightwing knick-knack racket

Here is another American trend that is getting almost no coverage in the increasingly coorrupted U.S. billionaire owned media. Once again I saw the trend but have had to go to another British newspaper to get a decent article describing the trend. The Republican Party has become a billionaire-controlled organization of hucksters and grifters, starting with criminal Trump. I checked today, by the way, and confirmed that Trump could not qualify and get a job where I live as a garbage truck collector, and that is probably true where you live as well. And yet he is about to become our President again, and those supporting him are modelling themselves on his behavior, as this article describes.

Trump sneakers on display before a campaign event with Donald Trump in Mosinee, Wisconsin, in September 2024.

Credit: Alex Brandon / AP

If you wanted to, you could smell like Donald Trump. Or you could drink coffee developed by Rudy Giuliani. You could also use a nicotine product developed by Tucker Carlson, read your children a Trump-themed book written by Mike Huckabee, take health pills hawked by Dr Oz and wear T-shirts designed by Kash Patel.

These are only a few of the products that Trump and people in his circle are selling to the American public, as Republicans and the right wing have established an unprecedented culture of grifting – hawking everything from Bibles to scraps of fabric to NFTs in a ruse that has become a multimillion-dollar micro industry.

Trump’s gold sneakers, launched in February, have brought him almost $400,000 alone. He’s also made $300,000 from selling poorly reviewed Bibles, according to financial disclosures, and has recently been pushing a “fight, fight, fight” range of colognes and perfumes.

The incoming president also sells, in no particular order: watches, guitars, boots, drinks coolers, flip-flops, candles, […]