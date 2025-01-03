The devastating truth about the GOP’s war on education

I listened to Joy Reid on MSNBC this evening, and agreed with her news hour showing how the United States is becoming a billionaire-owned oligarchy, as a result of a decades-long strategy to achieve where we are today by using unethical morons like Ronald Reagan and the younger George Bush in the White House, faithful servants like Leonard Leo to transform the judiciary, and Citizens United to buy the Congress. Then I did my second pass of the day through published media and came across this commentary by Thom Hartmann. In a strange sad way, I see both Reid’s commentary and Hartmann’s column as good news. They each tell me I am not alone in what I see happening in the United States, and have been reporting on in SR for decades. It gives me a tiny flame of hope. Perhaps others also see this I thought because nothing is going to change this trend except we Americans ourselves.

Thousands of Trump supporters gather at the Supreme Court to show their support for President Trump after the election.

Credit: Shutterstock.com

“Those who control the present, control the past; and those who control the past control the future.” —George Orwell, 1984.

From outlawing the polio vaccine to ignoring the scientific consensus on gender dysphoria to refusing to wear masks in hospitals to trying to strip evolution and science from our schools, stupid has become fashionable in today’s GOP.

When Republican politicians want to score points, they criticize their opponents as having had “elite” educations; the GOP’s war against Ivy League colleges was particularly evident during the student protests of Israel’s slaughter in Gaza. Congressional Republican inquisitors voices’ dripped with scorn and contempt as they grilled university presidents.

It wasn’t always this way.

I remember when the USSR launched Sputnik, the first satellite to orbit the Earth. It was the fall of 1957, I was six years old, and my dad and I watched it arc over our house from our back yard one clear October night. My best friend’s father, a ham radio […]