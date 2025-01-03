The billionaires and tech barons vying to build a private space station

NASA for decades the U.S. approach to space exploration is dying. It is being taken over by billionaires who are using your tax money and mine coming to them through government contracts to increase their wealth and create their own space exploration programs. This is getting virtually no coverage in the American media. I have been watching this trend but had to go to a British newspaper to get a fact-based comprehensive article to share with you on SR.

Vast is one of a number of companies experimenting with designs for future commercial space stations

After three decades circling Earth, in 2031 the International Space Station (ISS) will be handed its last rites. Some time in 2030, astronauts will depart the space station for the final time, and a docked SpaceX craft will provide a shunt of rocket thrust to move the ISS into a lower orbit.

As it hits the outer atmosphere, the station will begin to break up, before a final descent in which the ISS, which is approximately the size of a football field, will be ditched somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

The death of the ISS will mark the close of a major chapter in human space exploration.

Until now, space stations have been the preserve of nation states, with only the ISS and China’s Tiangong in operation. The stations have required billions of dollars of investment and dozens of rocket launches.

But that could be about to change. Just as SpaceX has triggered a flood of funding into private rocket companies, private space stations have been […]