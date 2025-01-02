What Happens When a Whole Generation Never Grows Up?

The American culture is dramatically changing as this report describes in some detail; all sorts of trends have changed from previous generations. When one adds this to the Great Schism Trend one sees how very different the country is now than it was as recently as the 1990s.

Cody Harding, 38, in the Brooklyn apartment he rents with three roommates. Credit: Bing Guan for WSJ

As American 30-somethings increasingly bypass the traditional milestones of adulthood, economists are warning that what seemed like a lag may in fact be a permanent state of arrested development. Americans in their 30s have never looked less like grown-ups.

Amid steep declines in homeownership, marriage and birth rates, economists have long been warning that young people are struggling to meet the milestones of adulthood. Although some 30-somethings are consciously choosing a less traditional path, many say these goals are simply out of reach.

“It feels like the instructions for how to live a good life don’t apply anymore,” says 38-year-old Cody Harding, who is single and lives with three roommates in Brooklyn. “And nobody has updated them.”

Now, as a mix of social and economic factors holds back an entire generation, what researchers once called a lag is starting to look more like a permanent state of arrested development.

Younger adults are far less likely than Americans over 50 to […]