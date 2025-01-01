Trump Medicare Pick Dr. Oz Says Uninsured ‘Don’t Have Right to Health’ in Resurfaced Clip

Mehmet Oz, widely recognized as television’s “Dr. Oz” and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head Medicare and Medicaid, has sparked controversy over resurfaced remarks from a 2013 speech, where he addressed the balance between personal and governmental responsibility for the uninsured.
Dr. Oz told members of the National Governors’ Association (video below) that uninsured Americans “don’t have the right to health,” but should be given “a way of crawling back out of the abyss of darkness of fear over not having the health they need.” That, he suggested, could come via physicals in a “festival-like setting.”
Oz, described by the AP as a “celebrity heart surgeon turned talk show host and lifestyle guru,” had urged members of the NGA to “think about” those physicals, promoting them as “incredibly inexpensive to run,” while declaring that “local hospitals will fund” them.
“You can screen thousands of people for almost nothing, and you allow a conversation and take place in more of a festival-like setting,” Oz said. “It’s not scary, […]
Apparently, the choices that Trump has made for people to be part of his administration is clearly part of his love of chaos. He has chosen so many people who are totally unqualified and even dangerous for positions in his administration. He loves chaos because then people are paying attention to the nutty things that are happening instead of what HE is doing and planning—all, of course, to either enrich himself or gaining more power. Americans need to be vigilant and speak up when they see chaos and wrong doing or this will be the most disastrous
administration in history, harming not just Americans but the world! He is very dangerous; don’t be fooled. Pay attention. Your life may depend on it.