Trump Medicare Pick Dr. Oz Says Uninsured ‘Don’t Have Right to Health’ in Resurfaced Clip

Both my wife and I, like many of you, pay for and receive Medicare so we could be affected by what Mehmet Oz has in mind. This should not be mistaken for the evil Medicare Advantage programs designed to enrich insurance corporations. You would think Mehmet Oz’s heartless nonsense would disqualify him from any government position, but not in the christofascist oligarchy Tsrump is putting together. You would also think that millions of Americans would be demonstrating against this, as happened in the Civil Rights period, or even back in 1918 over women having the right to vote. But Americans have become so docile and ruled by hate, racism, and resentment that I am not sure that will happen. So this is going to be a very dramatic year about healthcare, I believe.

Mehmet Oz, widely recognized as television’s “Dr. Oz” and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head Medicare and Medicaid, has sparked controversy over resurfaced remarks from a 2013 speech, where he addressed the balance between personal and governmental responsibility for the uninsured.

Dr. Oz told members of the National Governors’ Association (video below) that uninsured Americans “don’t have the right to health,” but should be given “a way of crawling back out of the abyss of darkness of fear over not having the health they need.” That, he suggested, could come via physicals in a “festival-like setting.”

Oz, described by the AP as a “celebrity heart surgeon turned talk show host and lifestyle guru,” had urged members of the NGA to “think about” those physicals, promoting them as “incredibly inexpensive to run,” while declaring that “local hospitals will fund” them.

“You can screen thousands of people for almost nothing, and you allow a conversation and take place in more of a festival-like setting,” Oz said. “It’s not scary, […]