Teen alcohol and drug use keeps declining

Here is some excellent good news. Young teens are using less alcohol and Marijuana.

Teen drug and alcohol use reached a record low this year, according to survey results released this month.

Why it matters: The downward trend began during the widespread isolation of the pandemic. Delaying first-time substance use until after adolescence could decrease addiction, researchers said.

Declines were most notable among alcohol, marijuana and nicotine vaping in the annual Monitoring the Future study of eighth, 10th and 12th grade students.

Nicotine pouch use was an exception. About 6% of 12th graders saying they’ve used them, up from about 3% in 2023.

By the numbers: Increases in abstention, which is considered no use within the previous 30 days, were statistically significant among 12th and 10th graders.

Alcohol: 42% of 12th graders reported consumption, down from 75% in 1997. Among 10th graders, it fell to 26% from 65%. And among eighth graders, it dropped to 13% from 46%.

42% of 12th graders reported consumption, down from 75% in 1997. Among 10th graders, it fell to 26% from 65%. And among eighth graders, it dropped to 13% from 46%. Marijuana: Levels were the lowest they’ve been in the past three decades, at 26% for 12th graders and 16% for 10th graders.

Levels were the lowest they’ve been in the past three decades, at 26% for 12th graders and 16% for 10th graders. Nicotine vaping: 12th grade use was 21% compared to 35% in 2020 and 19% in 2017.

State of play: Teen substance use dropped at the start […]