Tuesday, December 31st, 2024

Teen alcohol and drug use keeps declining

Author:     April Rubin
Source:     Axios
Publication Date:     30 December 2024
Stephan:  

Here is some excellent good news. Young teens are using less alcohol and Marijuana.

Teen drug and alcohol use reached a record low this year, according to survey results released this month.

Why it matters: The downward trend began during the widespread isolation of the pandemic. Delaying first-time substance use until after adolescence could decrease addiction, researchers said.

  • Declines were most notable among alcohol, marijuana and nicotine vaping in the annual Monitoring the Future study of eighth, 10th and 12th grade students.
  • Nicotine pouch use was an exception. About 6% of 12th graders saying they’ve used them, up from about 3% in 2023.

By the numbers: Increases in abstention, which is considered no use within the previous 30 days, were statistically significant among 12th and 10th graders.

  • Alcohol: 42% of 12th graders reported consumption, down from 75% in 1997. Among 10th graders, it fell to 26% from 65%. And among eighth graders, it dropped to 13% from 46%.
  • Marijuana: Levels were the lowest they’ve been in the past three decades, at 26% for 12th graders and 16% for 10th graders.
  • Nicotine vaping: 12th grade use was 21% compared to 35% in 2020 and 19% in 2017.

State of play: Teen substance use dropped at the start […]

