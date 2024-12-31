We are destroying the ecosystems of Earth, and making wholy inadequate attempts to restore Earth’s matrix of life. For that reason humanity is going to have a horrible planet-wide catastrophe occur about 2040, 15 years from now.

Giant pandas eat bamboo at Chongqing Zoo in China on May 3, 2024. Credit: Costfoto / NurPhoto / Getty

More than a third of animals on Earth are herbivores, but since plants don’t have a lot of calories it can be hard for grazers to eat enough to meet their energy needs. To add to the problem, climate change is lowering the nutritional value of certain foods that these plant eaters rely on.

Fossil fuel emissions produced by humans are causing levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide to rise, pushing up temperatures worldwide. This is causing plants to grow faster in ecosystems across the globe, research biologist Ellen Welti with the Smithsonian Institution’s Great Plains Science Program wrote in The Conversation.

“Some studies suggest that this ‘greening of the Earth’ could partially offset rising greenhouse gas emissions by storing more carbon in plants. However, there’s a trade-off: These fast-tracked plants can contain fewer nutrients per bite,” Welti wrote in The Conversation.

Welti and colleagues looked at the ways in which nutrient dilution might impact species throughout the food web. They focused on the responses of plant-feeding populations, from giant pandas […]