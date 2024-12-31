Costco is pushing back — hard — against the anti-DEI movement

Here is some good news. Costco, is the store where we do most of our shopping. It is owned by one of the few American companies that actually support social wellbeing. In contrast to, say, Walmart, owned by the Walton family, a store system we don’t shop in because of its vile corporate policies and support of MAGAt politicians. Costco is going more organic, they pay their people better, and they have very good deals in the pharmacy. If you have a Costco near you I urge you to shop there; it fosters wellbeing.

In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store in Richmond, California.

Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Costco is battling an anti-DEI wave with a stern rebuke to activist shareholders looking to end the warehouse retailer’s diversity ambitions.

Walmart, John Deere, Tractor Supply and other companies are changing or walking away from diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies. But Costco believes DEI helps its “treasure hunt” shopping atmosphere, and it is standing behind its efforts.

Costco’s board of directors unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote against a proposal brought by a conservative think tank, the National Center for Public Policy Research, that would require Costco to evaluate and issue a report on the financial risks of maintaining its diversity and inclusion goals. The group criticized Costco for possible “illegal discrimination” against employees who are “white, Asian, male or straight.”

The National Center for Public Policy Research did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Costco has a chief diversity officer and a supplier program that focuses on expanding with small and […]