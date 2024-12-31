American doctors hate the health care system almost as much as you do

I recently talked with a friend of mine who is also one of my doctors and he told me how bad the hassle of being a physician trying to practice in the American illness profit system has become. Another of my physicians told me her group practice was sold to Optum, and she is now an employee, and not very happy about it. My wife goes to two doctors who no longer will take Medicare or any form of insurance. It is just too much paperwork and insurance clerks, not they themselves, make some of the medical decisions. American healthcare is the worst amongst all developed democracies and yet although it gets worse every year nothing happens to improve it. What Obamacare did was help pay for it, not correct its fundamental flaws. Ask yourself: Why can’t the United States have universal birthright single payer healthcare like the rest of the developed democraacies? The answer, of course, is corporate greed for profit. No corporation gives a damn about the wellbeing of Americans, and Congress is owned by the corporations.

Doctors share many of the same frustrations with US health care as their patients do.

Credit: Universal History Archive / Getty

The shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the public’s reaction to it has left many people looking at the rotted foundations of US health care with clearer eyes, and asking once again who is to blame for this long-simmering crisis.

Insurers are popular villains — and they have definitely earned their reputation by employing underhanded tactics to restrict benefits. But other observers have recently pointed to doctors as the underlying driver of the US health care crisis because of the prices charged for their services, the highest in the world on average; hospital and physician spending account for most of the system’s costs.

That has in turn drawn backlash from doctors who, as the clinicians who actually care for patients, felt unfairly maligned for the system’s problems.

It was the latest round of a blame game that obstructs our ability to meaningfully change the health care system. Much has been written recently on the aggregate contributions of health insurers and providers — hospitals, doctors, nurses […]