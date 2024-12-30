Where Will All of Big Tech’s Nuclear Waste Go?

What few know today is that civilian nuclear power came about because Admiral Hyman Rickover figured out how to create nuclear-powered ships and submarines, and General Electric and Westinghouse which he was working with wanted a civilian market so they could develop a large enough corps of engineers and civilian nuclear reactors so that the whole effort would be as profitable as possible. What no one in GE or Westinghouse had thought through was what do so with a waste that was massively lethal, would last for centuries, while requiring constant meticulous storage control. No one has ever solved this problem and as Fukushima showed when something goes wrong the results are catastrophic. But greed never cares about anything but profit and there is now a growing movement to expand nuclear electric energy generation.

Dry cask storage is used to store spent fuel at the Entergy Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon, VT on Oct. 20, 2015. Credit: Don Ramey Loga

There’s a field in Wiscasset, Maine (Population 3,742) protected by armed guards. On the field is a chain link fence surrounding a pad of concrete. On the pad are 60 cement and steel canisters that contain 1,400 spent nuclear fuel rods, the leavings of a power plant that shut down almost 30 years ago.

The containers are full of nuclear waste. The locals don’t love it, but there’s nowhere for it to go. The issue of what to do with America’s nuclear waste is a problem that’s solved in theory but stalled in practice thanks to a decades-long political fight. The country needs more power, and faster, and tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon all announced this year that they’re moving forward with plans to go nuclear.

That means there’s going to be more nuclear waste than ever before. Where will it go? If the current system holds, […]