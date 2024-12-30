Where Will All of Big Tech’s Nuclear Waste Go?

What few know today is that civilian nuclear power came about because Admiral Hyman Rickover figured out how to create nuclear-powered ships and submarines, and General Electric and Westinghouse which he was working with wanted a civilian market so they could develop a large enough corps of engineers and civilian nuclear reactors so that the whole effort would be as profitable as possible. What no one in GE or Westinghouse had thought through was what do so with a waste that was massively lethal, would last for centuries, while requiring constant meticulous storage control. No one has ever solved this problem and as Fukushima showed when something goes wrong the results are catastrophic. But greed never cares about anything but profit and there is now a growing movement to expand nuclear electric energy generation.
There’s a field in Wiscasset, Maine (Population 3,742) protected by armed guards. On the field is a chain link fence surrounding a pad of concrete. On the pad are 60 cement and steel canisters that contain 1,400 spent nuclear fuel rods, the leavings of a power plant that shut down almost 30 years ago.
The containers are full of nuclear waste. The locals don’t love it, but there’s nowhere for it to go. The issue of what to do with America’s nuclear waste is a problem that’s solved in theory but stalled in practice thanks to a decades-long political fight. The country needs more power, and faster, and tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon all announced this year that they’re moving forward with plans to go nuclear.
That means there’s going to be more nuclear waste than ever before. Where will it go? If the current system holds, […]
This article begins with noting a small town in Maine with a nuclear waste storage site guarded by armed guards. Does that make you feel secure dear reader? These industries are noted for reducing cost, and maximizing profit. How long do you think guards being paid 20.00 or 25.00 dollars an hour armed with 9mm handguns will stick around to defend nuclear waste from a determined terrorist cell willing to trade their lives for the kill? How long will these storage sites last under bombardment from a series of drones controlled from miles away? Nuclear power always was a scam. Privatizing the profits and socializing the costs.
As the article states: “The country needs more power, and faster, and tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon all announced this year that they’re moving forward with plans to go nuclear.” Big tech will only go nuclear if permitted by the population. This is where the rubber meets the road.
As the article continues: “The pitch for many of these SMRs is also that they’re safer and they’ll produce less waste. Vestergaard isn’t so sure. “We hear ‘oh, they’re safer, they’re more efficient.’ Well, we don’t know that. Maybe on paper. We have to test and demonstrate this.” Big tech wanting to deploy unproven technology, where the locals hold all of the risk, and none of the profit. Note well how non-transparent these tech companies are in disclosure of their plans. They prefer to operate behind closed doors without the consent of the public.
And as the article acknowledges: “According to Vestergaard, Big Tech may not be ready for something it’s been bad at in the past—dealing with an angry populace. “The local populations pay billions into these huge infrastructure projects,” she said. “Big tech, historically, has not had a good sense of what it’s like to have engagement at the local level. That’s another thing where they’re going to have to learn, and adjust, and adapt to public hearings.”
People come out when nuclear waste enters their backyards. The risk of cancer, radioactive animals, and environmental destruction is real. And people know it.”
AI Models require massive energy. Note another item unexplored in the article. The massive need for water to keep nuclear plants, and the AI data centers cool. This water will need to come from somewhere, and most likely from the mouths of the population. This project smells of trans-humanism from start to finish. Think and act outside the box.