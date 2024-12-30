‘Concentration Camps’: Border Czar Says Trump to Detain Migrant Families

Tom Homan looks like a thug and, I suspect, has been chosen by Trump because he has no qualms about behaving like one. I fear that on 21 January Homan will start the trend Trump has constantly promised, and that it is going to provoke a civil uprising in Blue states and in Red states it may become so intense that, as in the Kent State killing during the Viet Nam era, the National Guard may become involved.

Incoming White House ‘border czar’ Tom Homan speaks during Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024. Credit: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty

Adding to alarm over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration plans, his “border czar” toldThe Washington Post in an interview published Thursday that the administration plans to return to detaining migrant families with children.

Tom Homan, who served as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump’s first term, said that ICE “will look to hold parents with children in ‘soft-sided’ tent structures similar to those used by U.S. border officials to handle immigration surges,” the Post summarized. “The government will not hesitate to deport parents who are in the country illegally, even if they have young U.S.-born children, he added, leaving it to those families to decide whether to exit together or be split up.”

