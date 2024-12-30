Biden Officials Pressured US-Funded Food Monitor to Retract Gaza Famine Warning

In the post-World War II period the United States has made one geopolitical mistake after another. Viet Nam was a mistake. Iraq was a mistake. Iran was a mistake. Afghanistan was a mistake. Sudan was a mistake. Syria is a mistake, and supporting Israel’s genocide is a mistake. We, the world, is watching a mass murder of Muslims being carried out. Why did these mistake occur; why are they occurring? In my opinion, it is because the United States has become a nation that no longer has the fostering of wellbeing as a priority. Instead, our decisions are based on greed for power and profit for the military-industrial complex, the carbon corporations, and various other corporate interests. Of course, it is all ostensibly supposed to be about promoting democracy.

Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid a hunger crisis in Deir el-Balah, Central Gaza Strip, on December 19, 2024.

Credit: Majdi Fathi / NurPhoto / Getty

A key international food insecurity monitor retracted a report warning of imminent famine in Israeli-sieged north Gaza after the Biden administration pressured the group to do so, new reporting finds.

Earlier this week, the Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWS NET) put out a report warning that deaths due to starvation were reaching the threshold of famine in north Gaza, as Israel has blocked nearly all humanitarian aid from entering the region for months now.

The U.S.-funded FEWS NET is supposed to provide unbiased analyses of food insecurity in regions across the world. Other groups, like researchers for the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), have also corroborated findings of imminent famine in north Gaza, if it’s not already happening across all of Gaza; many human rights advocates have noted that official famine declarations often happen belatedly, not until long after conditions have […]