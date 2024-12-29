Trump’s Pick to Lead Federal Housing Agency Has Opposed Efforts to Aid the Poor

Homelessness, as I reported in SR yesterday, is up 18%. Tens of thousands of Americans, live on the streets, and eat whatever they can beg, find, or be given. All of this results from the fact that fostering wellbeing is no longer a priority in the United States, only greed and power shape our social policies, and we are about to have a President who cares nothing for the poor or disadvantaged and has appointed to his government people who think as he does. We are about to enter what will probably be the worst period of our history since the Civil War.

Scott Turner and President Donald Trump in 2020 Credit: Evan Vucci / AP

As Donald Trump’s nominee to run the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Scott Turner may soon oversee the nation’s efforts to build affordable apartments, protect poor tenants and aid the homeless. As a lawmaker in the Texas House of Representatives, Turner voted against those very initiatives.

Turner supported a bill ensuring landlords could refuse apartments to applicants because they received federal housing assistance. He opposed a bill to expand affordable rental housing. He voted against funding public-private partnerships to support the homeless and against two bills that called merely to study homelessness among young people and veterans.

Behind those votes lay a deep-seated skepticism about the value of government efforts to alleviate poverty, a skepticism that Turner has voiced again and again. He has called welfare “dangerous, harmful” and “one of the most destructive things for the family.” When one interviewer said receiving government assistance was keeping recipients in “bondage” of “a worse […]