Spain’s MetroCHARGE Powers EVs With Energy Recovered From Barcelona Subway Train Brakes

In Barcelona, energy from train brakes that could otherwise be wasted is now being harvested to charge electric vehicles.
As part of Spain’s MetroCHARGE project, 16 subway stations in Barcelona use brake energy recuperators to redirect energy from the train brakes to EV charging stations on the streets, The Associated Press reported.
Regenerative braking is not a new concept, especially for trains. But the move to transport the energy from the brakes through cables to electric vehicle chargers is an innovative way to supply power to charging stations.
According to the Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB), the main transportation operator in Barcelona, the MetroCHARGE project uses a combination of the brake energy recuperators on select trains as well as five solar power plants and a combination of ultra-fast and semi-fast EV chargers to harness clean energy and create a self-sufficient EV charging network.
American won’t do this because it doesn’t help the oil industries! Given whom Trump has surrounded himself with—-ultra-rich billionaires will who greatly profit with his administration as well, of course, as enriching Trump himself!!! What a brilliant idea that Spain is doing for the charging of the EVs and how backward we have become as a nation—all for greed and power! We are becoming a failing country and people will clearly see this in the next 4 years.