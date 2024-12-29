Spain’s MetroCHARGE Powers EVs With Energy Recovered From Barcelona Subway Train Brakes

Here is some good news although, once again, it is not a development in the United States. While we are about to go backwards to sustain the carbon era to the profit of the oligarchs that have supported criminal Trump’s election, the other democracies of the world are trying to exit that era, as this story describes. Imagine how many vehicles in New York City could be charged if the same thing Spain did were done with the subways in New York.

The Metro Barcelona underground Provença transit station. Credit: Boarding 1 Now / iStock Editorial / Getty

In Barcelona, energy from train brakes that could otherwise be wasted is now being harvested to charge electric vehicles.

As part of Spain’s MetroCHARGE project, 16 subway stations in Barcelona use brake energy recuperators to redirect energy from the train brakes to EV charging stations on the streets, The Associated Press reported.

Regenerative braking is not a new concept, especially for trains. But the move to transport the energy from the brakes through cables to electric vehicle chargers is an innovative way to supply power to charging stations.

According to the Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB), the main transportation operator in Barcelona, the MetroCHARGE project uses a combination of the brake energy recuperators on select trains as well as five solar power plants and a combination of ultra-fast and semi-fast EV chargers to harness clean energy and create a self-sufficient EV charging network.

“We’re trying to take advantage of the power that’s already in the metro system and use that spare energy to feed EV chargers […]