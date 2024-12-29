Merrick Garland’s DOJ criticized for impeding Ethics Committee’s Matt Gaetz investigation

It is my belief that in the future historians are going to see Senator Mitch McConnell and Attorney General Merrick Garand as two of the worst villains and the weakest men of this period. Biden is an institutionalist and he has been weak in dealing with Garland whom he should have replaced several years ago. Garland has failed utterly in protecting our democracy. McConnell is simply lacking in integrty and corrupt.

The House Ethics Committee revealed its report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday — with its authors complaining that Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice stopped it from carrying out a more through investigation.

In its report, which alleged that Gaetz paid an underage girl for sex, among other claims, the Ethics Committee asserts: “The Committee was not able to speak with every woman who received payments from Representative Gaetz that were suspected of being part of illicit activity. Several women initially were responsive to the Committee’s outreach but later told the Committee they would not voluntarily participate. Other women were clear at first contact that they feared retaliation or were unwilling to voluntarily relive their interactions with Representative Gaetz.”

“Due to the women’s reluctance to cooperate, as well as the delay caused by DOJ’s deferral request and subsequent refusal to provide meaningful cooperation, the Committee was unable to determine the full extent to which Representative Gaetz’s payments to women were compensation for engaging in sexual activity with him,” the committee report continued.

