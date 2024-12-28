US homelessness up 18% as affordable housing remains out of reach for many people

As I enjoy the Christmas holiday with my wife, daughter and grandson, I have thought about the misery of the rising number of homeless people in the United States, and the cruelty of American communities. Imagine the number of decent living quarters that could be built if the uber-rich actually paid their fair share of taxes. If the governments we elected actually felt fostering wellbeing was important think how different our world would be. Every vote is a choice each of us makes.

A man walks past a homeless encampment in downtown Los Angeles. Credit: Jae C. Hong / AP

The United States saw an 18.1% increase in homelessness this year, a dramatic rise driven mostly by a lack of affordable housing as well as devastating natural disasters and a surge of migrants in several parts of the country, federal officials said Friday.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said federally required tallies taken across the country in January found that more than 770,000 people were counted as homeless — a number that misses some people and does not include those staying with friends or family because they do not have a place of their own.

That increase comes on top of a 12% increase in 2023, which HUD blamed on soaring rents and the end of pandemic assistance. The 2023 increase also was driven by people experiencing homelessness for the first time. The numbers overall represent 23 of every 10,000 people in the U.S., with Black people being overrepresented among the homeless population.

“No American should face homelessness, and the Biden-Harris Administration is committed […]