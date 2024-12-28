Jemperli (dostarlimab) receives US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for locally advanced dMMR/MSI-H rectal cancer

This is more technical than I usually run in SR but it is a special kind of good health news. If you or anyone you know has rectal cancer this may be important. If that is an issue give it to your physician or give it to them to give to their physician.

Designation based on data showing no evidence of disease in 100% of all 42 patients who completed treatment with dostarlimab

Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted to drugs with potential to show improvement over available therapies for serious conditions

Current standard of care can be associated with significant negative quality-of-life effects, highlighting the need for new options

GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Jemperli (dostarlimab) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) rectal cancer. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation aims to expedite the development and review of drugs with the potential to treat a serious condition and where preliminary clinical evidence may indicate substantial improvement over currently available therapy.1 This is the second regulatory designation for dostarlimab in locally advanced dMMR/MSI-H rectal cancer, following Fast Track designation for the same patient population in January 2023.2

Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, R&D, GSK, said: “Today’s designation, which is based on the unprecedented 100% clinical complete response rate of dostarlimab reported to date, supports a path to help change the treatment paradigm for patients with locally […]