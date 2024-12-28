How women’s basic rights and freedoms are being eroded all over the world

Part of the manifestation of humanity’s precognition is the hysterical fear a growing number of men have about women. Part of it is, I think, that there is no other way to incarnate except through the body of a woman, and these men unconsciously realize if there is a subordinate gender it is male. So they seek control of their superiors. This insanity is shaping multiple human societies including our own as this article describes.

Afghanistan women have been forbidden to speak or even laugh in public Credit: Getty

From Iraq to Afghanistan to the US, basic freedoms for women are being eroded as governments start rolling back existing laws.

Just a few months ago a ban on Afghan women speaking in public was the latest measure introduced by the Taliban, who took back control of the country in 2021. From August the ban included singing, reading aloud, reciting poetry and even laughing outside their homes.

The Taliban’s ministry for the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice, which implements one of the most radical interpretations of Islamic law, enforces these rules. They are part of a broader set of “vice and virtue” laws that severely restrict women’s rights and freedoms. Women are even banned from reading the Quran out loud to other women in public.

In the past three years in Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken away many basic rights from women who live there, so that there’s very little that they are allowed to do.

From 2021, the Taliban started introducing restrictions on girls […]