US business leaders set to break record on donations to Trump inaugural fund

Fascism is our new reality brought on by a level of explicit corruption of the American government never before seen in the last 250 years. The oligarchs have openly bought Trump, and the Republican Party, and Project 2025 is what they have in mind for you and me. This was not imposed on us, forty-eight percent of voters — not even a majority — chose it. Now 100 percent of us will have to live with it.

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg (left), and Amazon, led by Jeff Bezos, gave $1m each. Credit: Getty

US business leaders are spending big on Donald Trump’s second inaugural fund, which is predicted to exceed even the record-setting $107m raised in 2017.

The donations, which are not restricted by campaign finance laws, come as industries and business leaders seek to curry favor with the incoming administration after the president-elect decisively won a second, non-consecutive term in November.

Some of the planned donations reportedly include $1m each from Jeff Bezos’s Amazon, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Facebook parent company Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg.

Hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin has said he plans to donate $1m, Bloomberg reported; Uber and its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi are reported to be chipping in $1m each; and Toyota, Ford and General Motors are each peeling off $1m. Ford is also reportedly coupling its donation with a fleet of vehicles.

“EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE MY FRIEND!!!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Thursday.

Many senior executives in US industries and finance have already made the trip to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s transition team headquarters, or are planning to, […]