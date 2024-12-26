Pioneering innovations for the car of the future: Mercedes-Benz provides exclusive insights into research activities and future technologies

We are on the verge of a revolution in how cars are built, and here is a first report on the trend that is developing. Good News on Christmas Day.

Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media

Vision of urban futures: for London, Los Angeles and Shenzhen in 2040+

Hyper-personalised customer experience of the future: through Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR)

Neuromorphic computing: more energy efficiency for future autonomous driving

Technology challenge: researching innovative materials using biotechnology for less environmental impact

Aerodynamic and virtually maintenance free: the more sustainable in-drive brake

Vehicles that generate electricity: new potential for electric mileage from solar paintwork

Game-changing innovative power converter: more efficiency for the high-voltage architecture of the future

Pioneering spirit has been part of Mercedes-Benz DNA for almost 140 years. Through countless innovations, the inventor of the automobile and technology pioneer has continuously paved the way for the development of individual mobility. The VISION EQXX technology programme has already provided a clear preview of efficiency in the forthcoming electric and digital age. However, the journey into the future continues: Mercedes-Benz is constantly researching new technologies to shape the mobility of tomorrow. The company is providing exclusive insights into ongoing research activities aimed […]