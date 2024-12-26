‘Kind of amazing’: Ethics expert aghast by Trump Christmas merchandise spree

Stephan:

Donald Trump and I met in New York at a charity function arranged by Gloria Vanderbilt when he was about 20 and I was about 24. We began talking because as we stood at the bar he noticed that like himself I had asked the bartender for iced sparkly water with a lime slice in it. He introduced himself and when I asked him what he did, he said, “My father and I are the biggest real estate developers in the city.” Talking to him he came across to me as a sleazy self-important nouveau riche. A very pretty busty girl walked past us and he excused himself and walked after her. As I stood there watching him approach the young woman, Mrs. Vanderbilt came up to me with my friend Sam Green, who had arranged for my invitation while I was staying with him in the city. I asked her, “Who is Donald Trump?” She replied, “He and his father desperately want to be accepted into society.” Then she smiled adding, “It will never happen.” As it has developed she was right, and Trump is even sleazier than I had originally assessed him. I see him today like a nasty cartoon figure from a Batman movie, and am amazed and saddened by the fact that the media either doesn’t see him as he is or is afraid to profile him accurately. Read this and think about how you would assess such a person if you met him, as I did, at a charity function. Oh, and did I mention he wants you to pay him $100,000 if you want him to go to church with you?