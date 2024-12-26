Global Elections in 2024: What We Learned in a Year of Political Disruption

Here is a report on elections across the globe. Note the trends. It is my opinion that the economic issues and the cultural ones are actually not the causes but manifestations of a deeper existential issue, a humanity wide precognition of the climate change catastrophe that is growing and that is going to change civilizations across the world.

2024 was a remarkable year for elections as voters in more than 60 countries went to the polls. It also turned out to be a difficult year for incumbents and traditional political parties. Rattled by rising prices, divided over cultural issues and angry at the political status quo, voters in many countries sent a message of frustration.

How we did this

In this essay, we analyze four major themes that emerged from this year’s busy slate of elections around the world:

In one of the year’s highest-profile elections, Democrats in the United States lost the presidency, with Donald Trump, the Republican former president, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Republicans also won majorities in both houses of Congress.

It was the third straight U.S. presidential election in which the incumbent party lost. And it was one of many notable losses for […]