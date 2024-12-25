With All My Good Wishes and Thank You

Stephan:

Whichever holiday you and your family and friends celebrate at this time I hope this is for you, and those you love and care about, the best and happiest of times together. And to all of you who have sent in contributions to support SR, I thank you and hold you in the deepest appreciation. This has not been an easy year and your readership and support have given me the strength, courage, and commitment to continue what is now a 34-year-long effort to alert you to the trends that are shaping our world and, where I can, to point out what is fostering wellbeing.

Stephan