Trump threatened Greenland in his first administration, and he is at it again. What do you notice about both Greenland and Panama? Small, free, and non-threatening. Just what a bully like Trump likes. It would not surprise me if, by the end of Trump’s term, the United States far from being a world leader became a nation despised around the world. Look at the caliber of people Trump is appointing to ambassadorship. Look at who he wants to be Secretary of State, and who he wants to head national security agencies. Nepotism and incompetence are the hallmarks of all these appointments.

Trump says US owning Greenland ‘absolute necessity’ Credit: Yahoo News

President-elect Trump said Sunday evening on social media that the U.S. owning Greenland “is an absolute necessity,” in a statement announcing Ken Howery as his nominee to serve as ambassador to Denmark.

Howery, a tech investor who co-founded PayPal, was ambassador to Sweden in the previous Trump administration.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump said in the Truth Social post.

On Monday, Greenland’s prime minister said the island isn’t up for purchase.

“Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom,” Múte Egede said in a statement, according to reports from BBC and The Guardian.

In late 2019, Trump said that buying Greenland, which is owned by Denmark, was “strategically” interesting, triggering an angry response from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“Denmark essentially owns it. We’re very good allies with Denmark. We protect Denmark […]