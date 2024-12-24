Panama’s president and Trump spar over Panama Canal

Moments after President-elect Donald Trump doubled down on his plans to take back the Panama Canal, Panama’s president said Sunday that the canal will remain under his country’s control.
In a video posted to social media, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, who was elected earlier this year on a pledge to bring his country closer to the United States, rejected Trump’s claims that the United States could retake the strategically important waterway. He also disputed Trump’s complaints that U.S. vessels were being charged unfair and exorbitant fees to travel through the canal.
“As president, I want to clearly state that every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjoining zone is Panama’s and will remain so,” Mulino said Sunday. “The sovereignty and independence of our country is non-negotiable.” Mulino went on to say that the canal is an integral part of his country’s history and that every Panamanian “carries it in their heart.”
Trump reiterated his intentions to take back the Panama […]
Did Americans forget from Trump’s first term that he likes chaos? That’s what the Greenland thing, the Panama Canal, and having Canada the 51st state is all about. It will take some time, but people will begin to realize he’s a jerk and you can’t believe half the stuff that comes out of his mouth—-not to mention his propensity to lie and lie and lie!
Thankfully, 38 Republican members of Congress voted against his suggestion to get rid of the debt ceiling which purpose was so he could give all those ultra-wealthy people another tax cut that already had added 5 TRILLION to our national debt!!! He’s promised them this and that’s why they gave him so much campaign money! See what Trump really cares about? Not me or you—just those who will make him richer!!!