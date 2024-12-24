Panama’s president and Trump spar over Panama Canal

Fascist Trump is giving the world a heads-up on the kind of international crises he is going to create as soon as he is sworn into office. He is making it clear that he isn’t going to address any of the geopolitical problems, he is going to bully little countries that have no means to oppose him. Trump is first and last a coward and a bully.

A cargo ship traverses the Agua Clara Locks of the Panama Canal in Colon, Panama. Credit: Matias Delacroix / AP

Moments after President-elect Donald Trump doubled down on his plans to take back the Panama Canal, Panama’s president said Sunday that the canal will remain under his country’s control.

In a video posted to social media, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, who was elected earlier this year on a pledge to bring his country closer to the United States, rejected Trump’s claims that the United States could retake the strategically important waterway. He also disputed Trump’s complaints that U.S. vessels were being charged unfair and exorbitant fees to travel through the canal.

“As president, I want to clearly state that every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjoining zone is Panama’s and will remain so,” Mulino said Sunday. “The sovereignty and independence of our country is non-negotiable.” Mulino went on to say that the canal is an integral part of his country’s history and that every Panamanian “carries it in their heart.”

Trump reiterated his intentions to take back the Panama […]