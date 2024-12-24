Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, December 24th, 2024

Panama’s president and Trump spar over Panama Canal

Author:     Eric Bazail-Eimil and Mia McCarthy
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     12/22/2024 | 05:08 PM EST
 Link: Panama’s president and Trump spar over Panama Canal
Stephan:  

Fascist Trump is giving the world a heads-up on the kind of international crises he is going to create as soon as he is sworn into office. He is making it clear that he isn’t going to address any of the geopolitical problems, he is going to bully little countries that have no means to oppose him. Trump is first and last a coward and a bully.

A cargo ship traverses the Agua Clara Locks of the Panama Canal in Colon, Panama. Credit: Matias Delacroix / AP

Moments after President-elect Donald Trump doubled down on his plans to take back the Panama Canal, Panama’s president said Sunday that the canal will remain under his country’s control.

In a video posted to social media, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, who was elected earlier this year on a pledge to bring his country closer to the United States, rejected Trump’s claims that the United States could retake the strategically important waterway. He also disputed Trump’s complaints that U.S. vessels were being charged unfair and exorbitant fees to travel through the canal.

“As president, I want to clearly state that every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjoining zone is Panama’s and will remain so,” Mulino said Sunday. “The sovereignty and independence of our country is non-negotiable.” Mulino went on to say that the canal is an integral part of his country’s history and that every Panamanian “carries it in their heart.”

Trump reiterated his intentions to take back the Panama […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Terri Quint on Tuesday, December 24, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Did Americans forget from Trump’s first term that he likes chaos? That’s what the Greenland thing, the Panama Canal, and having Canada the 51st state is all about. It will take some time, but people will begin to realize he’s a jerk and you can’t believe half the stuff that comes out of his mouth—-not to mention his propensity to lie and lie and lie!

    Thankfully, 38 Republican members of Congress voted against his suggestion to get rid of the debt ceiling which purpose was so he could give all those ultra-wealthy people another tax cut that already had added 5 TRILLION to our national debt!!! He’s promised them this and that’s why they gave him so much campaign money! See what Trump really cares about? Not me or you—just those who will make him richer!!!

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *