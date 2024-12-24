A consensus is emerging: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Where is the action?

Day after day, in both the American and international media, I see and read, or watch, horror story after horror story of Israel’s ongoing genocide of Muslims, much of it done with weapons given to fascist Netanyahu by Presidents Trump and Biden. Two men who, in my opinion, are both too old to hold the Presidency. Your tax dollars and mine are being used to murder thousands of children.

Relatives of Palestinians who lost their lives in the Israeli strike on a school used to shelter displaced civilians mourn in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Credit: Anadolu / Getty

A consensus is building. On 5 December, Amnesty International concluded after an investigation that “Israel has committed and is continuing to commit genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip”. A few days later, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) stated that after research and analysis, it concluded that “there is a legally sound argument that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza”.

A few days after that, Human Rights Watch (HRW) declared that “Israeli authorities are responsible for the crime against humanity of extermination and for acts of genocide”, and Médecins Sans Frontières reported that its medical “teams in the north of Gaza are seeing clear signs of ethnic cleansing”. Earlier in November, HRW also concluded that Israel’s actions in Gaza amounted to “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity”, and appeared to “also meet the definition of ethnic cleansing”.

Following the issuing of arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant by the international criminal court (ICC), […]