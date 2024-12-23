Trump Pledges: “Death to America”

John Alexander lays out what is going on very accurately. He also makes a point that I think is critically important yet not properly discussed in media, and certainly not in social media. Donald Trump and his MAGAt Congressional zombies are in office because American voters put them there. It is the voters that created what is happening to the United States.

Credit: Adobe Stock

Donald Trump is an existential threat to America. While ayatollahs may portray the United States as “The Great Satan,” and verbally rant “death to America,” it is Trump who is the real existential threat to our physical existence. To be clear, by “existential” I mean the Webster definition of “having being in time and space.” At issue is the human habitability of the planet and the country.

During the 2024 election campaign, many media commentators stated that Trump was an existential threat to democracy and our chosen manner of governance. While I agree with that sentiment, what I am addressing here are his actions and utter failure in environmental stewardship. Trump’s failure will likely lead to the physical destruction of significant segments of the North American continent and also will impact the rest of the world.

This is not a prediction of a catastrophic nuclear war that might produce extensive damage, especially in heavily populated areas. I am also not precluding such an event either. Rather, I am addressing a far more insidious and devastating threat; ones of the […]