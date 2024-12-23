In Waning Senate Days, Kyrsten Sinema Screwed Workers and Spent Campaign Cash on Stay at French Castle

It isn’t just Republicans that are corrupt whores serving the interest of the rich who bought them their seats instead of the poor fools who voted them into office. Kyrsten Sinema is a notable example making this point. Here’s why I say this.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., gets into an elevator outside the Senate at the U.S. Capitol Building. Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty

Outgoing independent MAGAt Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has spent her final months in office missing votes, tanking a union-friendly National Labor Relations Board, and praising the obstructionist procedure known as the filibuster.

She has also violated campaign finance law by taking pricey trips to places like Rome and California wine country, according to a Wednesday complaint lodged by the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The group claims that since Sinema announced in March that she would not run for reelection, her campaign has spent over $100,000 on personal travel expenses. Those expenses do not appear to have any connection to campaign or official duties, making them illegal uses of her funds, CREW says. (Sinema’s office did not respond to a request for comment.)

“The law applies to you whether it’s your first week in office or your last.”

She has successfully fought off similar charges before by claiming that the expenses were related to fundraising, but that could be a tougher sell this time around given her departure from the Senate.

“The law applies […]