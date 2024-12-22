Where the Hell Are the Democratic Warriors Ready to Take the Fight to Trump’s Fascism?

As I frequently do I agree with Thom Hartmann’s call for some spine in the Democratic Party. As I have watched the last several weeks of the news on the Congress what has stood out for me is the spinelessness of the Democratic Congress members. They are all patting each other on the back for the budget extension success. And, yes, that was a sort of win. But where is the lack of action to curb the oligarchs who are taking over control of our government? Why were AOC, and Elizabeth Warren the only Democrats, along with independent Bernie Sanders, the only members calling out for something to be done about the oligarchs? Where isn’t a new generation of leadership being put forward in the Democrat Party? Once again, I think, the only thing that is going to change this is millions of Americans nonviolently but passionately out in the streets, demanding that the United States return to being a democracy fostering wellbeing.

Credit: Daily Kos

Monday morning MSNBC and CNN (and, presumably, Fox, etc.) gave Trump roughly 40 minutes of live television time to rant and lie, threaten an Iowa newspaper and pollster, propose privatizing our Post Office, and muse about ending schoolchildren’s vaccine mandates for polio.

Everybody watching cable TV probably saw it; it was later the topic of numerous newscasts and newspaper articles that are still echoing across the news space.

Around the same time, President Joe Biden spoke at the inauguration of the Francis Perkins National Monument to FDR’s famous Labor Secretary and principal author of the New Deal. He truthfully pointed out that his one four-year administration had helped create 16 million new jobs, more than any single presidential term in history (and more than the jobs created by the Bush Sr., Bush Jr., and Trump administrations combined).

The cable networks chose to completely ignore Biden’s speech. As did the rest of the nation’s media. So, I get it, there’s a strong media bias in favor of Trump (“What new outrageous thing will he say? OMG! Click bait!!!”) and generally […]