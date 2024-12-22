Where the Hell Are the Democratic Warriors Ready to Take the Fight to Trump’s Fascism?

Monday morning MSNBC and CNN (and, presumably, Fox, etc.) gave Trump roughly 40 minutes of live television time to rant and lie, threaten an Iowa newspaper and pollster, propose privatizing our Post Office, and muse about ending schoolchildren’s vaccine mandates for polio.
Everybody watching cable TV probably saw it; it was later the topic of numerous newscasts and newspaper articles that are still echoing across the news space.
Around the same time, President Joe Biden spoke at the inauguration of the Francis Perkins National Monument to FDR’s famous Labor Secretary and principal author of the New Deal. He truthfully pointed out that his one four-year administration had helped create 16 million new jobs, more than any single presidential term in history (and more than the jobs created by the Bush Sr., Bush Jr., and Trump administrations combined).
The cable networks chose to completely ignore Biden’s speech. As did the rest of the nation’s media. So, I get it, there’s a strong media bias in favor of Trump (“What new outrageous thing will he say? OMG! Click bait!!!”) and generally […]
What a great article. I howled in laughter. Of course, Thom Hartmann’s faux-outrage is correct. Missing, however, is the obvious: The system is corrupted by massive cash with the Billionaires funding one party and the millionaires funding the other. That’s why so many Democrats are spineless – they and the millionaires know they’ll have to troll for campaign cash. This is the kabuki theater that passes for politics in the US. Until you have true multi-party system you will not see change. Think outside the box.
Remember the Women’s March? It was a massive worldwide march in protest at the election of Trump. People even protested in Antarctica. In Washington D.C. alone almost 500,000 people marched, mostly women. And yet, here we are. Women have lost the right to abortion, and we are losing our democracy to Trump’s oligarchy. How did hope become so lost?
https://www.learningforjustice.org/magazine/the-womens-march-protest-and-resistance
He is so right and when we Dems see what is really going on and how inept Trump and his appointees are, nothing is more frustrating! If Dems don’t start fighting back, it will be decades before they are ever in power again! What? They’re afraid that Trump will put up a candidate against them? Wake up!!! If you’re good and honest and hard-working at representing people, you should have no problem being re-elected. But you have to open your mouth to these ideas and plans that will destroy our democracy! In fact, common citizens need to organize in their own neighborhoods to fight this or we are doomed as a nation. But look at what Trump is actually doing—-he IS planning on retribution and began with newspapers! Obviously, he doesn’t remember that there is a First Amendment for freedom of speech! They should sue him back and get people to join them! Who the heck is he anyway? Oh, yes, an adulterer, a felon, a cheat, a grifter, a thief, a professional liar, a traitor—-oh, the list goes on and on and still the Dems don’t speak up! Shame on you!!!!