Sunday, December 22nd, 2024

New ethics inquiry details more trips by Clarence Thomas paid for by wealthy benefactors

Author:     Associated Press Editorial Staff
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.) | Associated Press
Publication Date:     Sat 21 Dec 2024 | 09.18 EST
Stephan:  

The christofascist Supreme Court majority engineered by Leonard Leo, Mitch McConnell and Trump, has produced the most corrupt court in the history of the United States. Not only corrupt but incredibly arrogant. They have no ethic standards they are required to meet and they don’t give a damn what anyone thinks because they have lifetime appointments. One of the things the Democrats in the Senate should be planning for the new Congress is how they can impose ethical standards on these creeps, and how they can create term limits so these scum can be forced off the court. This is why the Democrats need a spine and new leadership.

The gifts lavished upon Thomas ‘have no comparison in modern American history’, according to the report. 
Credit: Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters

A nearly two-year investigation by Democratic senators of supreme court ethics details more luxury travel by Justice Clarence Thomas and urges Congress to establish a way to enforce a new code of conduct.

Any movement on the issue appears unlikely as Republicans prepare to take control of the Senate in January, underscoring the hurdles in imposing restrictions on a separate branch of government even as public confidence in the court has fallen to record lows.

The 93-page report released on Saturday by the Democratic majority of the Senate judiciary committee found additional travel taken in 2021 by Thomas but not reported on his annual financial disclosure form: a private jet flight to New York’s Adirondacks in July and a jet and yacht trip to New York City sponsored by billionaire Harlan Crow in October, one of more than two dozen times detailed in the report that Thomas took luxury travel and gifts from wealthy benefactors.

1 Comment

  1. Terri Quint on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 10:47 am

    When the Dems regain power, hopefully, in 2026, they need to pass laws about SCOTUS and ethical behavior. What about taxes that weren’t paid for gifts, trips, etc. that they received and never disclosed. Also, a firm ethical document needs to be drafted and followed as a way to remove those who believe they are above the ethical rules of being a Supreme Court Justice! It’s time for their autocracy to end!!!!

