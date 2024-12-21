Here’s what happens when the world’s richest man buys the presidency

Here are the four things I think citizens should be demanding, with tens of millions going into the streets across the nation to demonstrate for them. First, the Supreme Court Citizens United decision has to be rendered meaningless by the Congress passing legislation that can overcome Trump’s veto. Second, Congress should pass legislation that creates publicly funded elections where it is illegal, with major penalties, for anyone to donate to election candidates. Third, the tax rate on the rich should go back to what it was between 1951 and 1964 (look at the graph heading this story). Fourth, Congress needs to create universal birthright single-payer healthcare. Are you prepared to do this? This is the nonviolent way Gandhi got independence for India without a war, Nelson Mandela ended apartheid in South Africa, and Martin Luther King got the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act passed and signed during the President Johnson administration.

In 1935, President Franklin Roosevelt created Social Security, an insurance contract between Americans and the federal government that pays out on certain life events. As a financial safety net, social security protects Americans from what Roosevelt called the “hazards and vicissitudes of life.”

Roosevelt’s plan has been vital to the American people, and has delivered payments on time, for generations. Today, 180 million employees are paying in, and 87 million people are receiving retirement and disability benefits under the program.

Due to fluctuating demographics and other factors, payouts under Social Security now exceed pay-ins, and most analysts agree adjustments are needed to keep the program afloat. With the help of Elon Musk, Republican lawmakers, who will soon hold majorities in the House and Senate, will try to cut guaranteed benefits instead of increasing the program’s revenue.

When billionaires slash programs to fund their own tax cuts

GOP legislators are toying with reducing payouts under the system, including raising the retirement age and other benefit cuts. As one […]