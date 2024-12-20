More in U.S. See Health Coverage as Government Responsibility

Here is another aspect of the changing coherence consensus emerging on healthcare. Note particularly the difference by political party. Republican voters simply do not understand that they are going to be severely impacted by the chaos Trump, Musk, and Johnson are trying to get the country into. That said, I think a new coherence is taking form that will carry the day to a new system, although there may be a very painful and unpleasant interlude created by the Republicans, and the uber-rich who own the privatized illness profit system.

The results are based on Gallup’s annual Health and Healthcare survey, conducted Nov. 6-20. The same poll finds fewer Americans than in the recent past rating U.S. healthcare coverage and quality positively.

Between 2000 and 2008, consistent majorities of Americans believed the government should make sure all people in the U.S. have health coverage. That changed during Barack Obama’s presidency, as he worked with a Democratic Congress to pass the ACA (also known as “Obamacare”) to increase health coverage in the U.S., sparking opposition by some Americans to a larger government role in healthcare.

By 2009, U.S. adults were divided on whether the government was responsible for ensuring healthcare coverage for all Americans, and from 2012 through 2014, majorities did not believe the government should have that role, as support among independents and Republicans waned. Public opinion shifted back to seeing healthcare access as a government responsibility in the latter years of Obama’s presidency, and this has been the prevailing view since.

More recently, agreement that the government has a responsibility to ensure healthcare coverage for all Americans has increased among independents and Republicans. […]