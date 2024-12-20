Insurers Are Dictating Care and We’re Sick, Sick, Sick of It!

In order to create change in any culture it requires 10% or more of the community, state, culture to change its consciousness about something. It can be good or bad. Trump got elected because there was a critical coherence of consciousness centered on fear, genderism, racism, and resentment. To change that the American population has to develop a counter-coherence, one that fosters wellbeing. I think this article from the medical literature is good news because it is beginning to become clear to the professionals who provide the actual care in the illness profit system, which is controlled by non-medically trained millionaires and billionaires, that the system simply is not working for them or their patients.

Credit: MedPage Today

The killing of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson sent shockwaves through the medical community, Wall Street, and social media. The motive behind the killing appears to be obvious: the bullets were reportedly inscribed with the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose,” phrases that refer to insurers’ common practices of denying care, defending their positions in court, and deposing those who challenge them.

Some social media commentators embraced the murderer’s rallying cry. I was sickened by those comments suggesting Thompson deserved his fate. Let me be clear: this killing was abominable. No one deserves to lose their life because of a business decision.

That said, many of the decisions insurers like UnitedHealthcare have made are, themselves, abominable. They do deserve our outrage. We can simultaneously be outraged at both Thompson’s killing and the immoral actions of insurance companies.

Take, for example, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s recent decision to limit payment for anesthesia serviceswindow. This policy would have limited payments based on CMS’ “physician work time values,” determination of how long a surgical case should […]