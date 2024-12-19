Today’s EV Batteries May Last Up to 40% Longer Than Expected, Study Finds

Here is some good news about EV batteries. If you drive an EV you will find this reassuring that your batteries will last longer than you were originally told they would which may save you a lot of money. This means that EVs are cheaper than was thought compared to the cost of buying and operating a petroleum-powered vehicle.

Electric cars charging in a parking lot under solar panels in Duluth, Minnesota on Oct. 11, 2024. Credit: HABesen / iStock / Getty

A new study has revealed that modern batteries in electric vehicles may last up to 40% longer than expected thanks to stop-and-go driving patterns that help recharge batteries on the go.

According to researchers, the common lab testing methods to determine battery life may not be the most accurate way to estimate how long EV batteries will last. In lab testing, batteries are often discharged at an ongoing rate, then recharged all at once.

But as the researchers pointed out, EV drivers experience different discharge rates in long spans of driving or stop-and-go traffic. These more frequent cycles of discharging the battery and recharging during braking could help preserve battery life.

Researchers tested 92 commercial lithium-ion batteries for a 24-month period, using both the constant discharge method as well as real-driving scenarios. The batteries tested under real driving methods had a better life expectancy, with about 38% improvement, compared to those tested under common lab testing scenarios. The team published the […]