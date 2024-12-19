Republicans cry foul with some judges ‘unretiring’ before second Trump term

The Republicans have been trying to take over the nation’s judiciary for several decades led by Leonard Leo and the Federalist Society. This “unretiring” of Democratic judges, blocks Trump as this article describes. This isn’t getting much media attention, but it is going to have an interesting positive effect.

A circuit court judge out of North Carolina rescinded his planned retirement, prompting GOP outrage.

With little more than a month to go before Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, a set of federal judges who previously announced retirements are pulling back those decisions. And Republicans are none too pleased.

Most prominent among the federal jurists to reverse a retirement announcement is Judge James Wynn of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. His name vanished from a list of pending vacancies over the weekend, joining two district court judges in North Carolina — Algenon Marbley and Max Cogburn — in pulling back their decisions once it became clear President Joe Biden would not be able to appoint their successors.

In a letter to Biden, Wynn wrote “that, after careful consideration, I have decided to continue in regular active service” on the bench. All three were appointed by Democratic presidents.

Their decisions serve to deny Trump further bench vacancies to fill as he hopes to capitalize on his push to move the federal judiciary rightward. Though judges routinely time retirements […]