Gerrymandering Decided House Control

We are watching the United States democracy being destroyed, and a pseudo-election process being crafted to replace an honest democracy election. By March, I predict, the United States will no longer be a democracy; it will have become a larger version of Hungary, Turkey, and Russia. Within a year all the things the oligarchs seek, reduced taxes on the rich, reduced social support for ordinary Americans, e.g., Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, more expensive healthcare and drugs, further corruption of Congress and the Supreme Court, a more corrupt, less effective military. What amazes me is how docile and cooperative of this transition a large percentage of Americans have become. The Great Schism Trend, I have been reporting on for years, has become so advanced that we really have become two cultures in a single nation.

On the surface, the 2024 fight between Democrats and Republicans to control the House resulted in continuation of the status quo.

In 2022, Republicans won a net of nine Democratic seats to gain a narrow, and at times dysfunctional, majority of 222–213. This year, Republicans retained control, winning an only slightly smaller majority of 220–215. (With the resignation of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and two more expected vacancies in January because of Trump administration appointments, that majority is expect to drop further temporarily to 217–215.)

But dig a little deeper, and the 2024 election offers important insights about the power of gerrymandering, the impact of redistricting reforms, and the role that courts play in fair outcomes (for both good and ill).

Competition Was Scarce, But Enough to Keep the Outcome Uncertain

Heading into Election Day, only 27 House districts were categorized as competitive by Cook Political Report. Other election forecasters had even fewer districts on their lists of tossup and lean districts. In the end, the field proved just about as thin as expected.

Only 37 districts — 22 won by a Democrat and 15 won by […]