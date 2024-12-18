Dr. Oz Exposed for Colossal, Multimillion Dollar Conflict of Interest

Out of half a dozen stories I saw today reporting the organized corruption that constitutes the incoming Trump administration, I picked this one because it is going to directly affect your life if you are a recipient of Medicare of Medicaid. But I thought I should also mention that Elon Musk spent $277 million buying Trump the Presidency and, in the process, increased his wealth, largely through government contracts that you and I are paying for, by $200 billion. There is no doubt that we have become an authoritarian oligarchy.

Dr, Mehmet Oz Credit: Mark Makela / Getty

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the daytime television host Donald Trump has picked to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), may have a direct financial stake in three companies that would do business with the agency he intends to run.

A review of Oz’s 2022 tax disclosure by Accountable.US revealed that the Trump ally owned up to $26 million stake in Sharecare, a digital health company co-founded by Oz that operates CareLinx, the “exclusive in-home care supplemental benefit program” used by 1.5 million Medicare Advantage enrollees. The company went private in 2024, so it’s unknown whether Oz still owns a stake in the company.

Novo Nordisk, which produces Ozempic and Wegovy among other drugs, is also a client of Sharecare. As head of CMS, Oz has considerable impact on the pharmaceutical industry—but with business ties like these, it’s equally likely that these drug companies could have a profound impact on him.

Oz’s transition team spokesperson, Nick Clemens, told USA Today Friday that Oz had sold off his stake in Sharecare, but did not speak […]