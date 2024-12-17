The science on the negative effects of carbon energy on Earth’s wellbeing is irrefutable. But still, the United States under the worst President in the country’s history is preparing to emphasize its commitment to carbon energy. In contrast the rest of the world’s democracies are going in the opposite direction. Here is the latest from the U.K.

Sheep and lambs graze near wind turbines on Llyn Alaw Wind Farm in Anglesey, Wales, UK. Credit: Andrew Aitchison / Getty

Ed Miliband, the United Kingdom’s secretary of energy and climate change, announced on Friday the government’s “clean power 2030” plan, which includes measures giving ministers final approval of large onshore wind farms.

The plan is part of an “ambitious” goal of reaching 95 percent green energy by the end of the decade, reported BBC News.

“A new era of clean electricity for our country offers a positive vision of Britain’s future with energy security, lower bills, good jobs and climate action. This can only happen with big, bold change and that is why the government is embarking on the most ambitious reforms to our energy system in generations,” Miliband said in a government press release. “The era of clean electricity is about harnessing the power of Britain’s natural resources so we can protect working people from the ravages of global energy markets.”

Miliband also wants the country’s energy regulator to have the power to tackle energy projects waiting to be hooked up to the […]