The Planet’s Largest Iceberg Is on the Loose

Climate change is significantly altering the poles. An iceberg bigger than Rhode Island — 1,418-square-miles — has broken free in the Antarctic and is now floating in the Southern Ocean about halfway between the southeast coast of Argentina and the Antarctic continent but more than 1,200 miles east. It will pass by South Georgia Island a British overseas territory inhabited only by scientists who study the Antarctic. As this report describes no one really knows what the environmental effect of such a huge block of melting ice will be.

Iceberg A23a in November 2023. Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

After spinning in a vortex for months, the world’s largest and oldest iceberg is on the move again.

Researchers from the British Antarctic Survey announced on Friday that the colossal iceberg, designated A23a, is floating across the Southern Ocean. The iceberg’s journey provides a significant opportunity for scientists to study how giant icebergs impact their surrounding ecosystems.

“It’s exciting to see A23a on the move again after periods of being stuck. We are interested to see if it will take the same route the other large icebergs that have calved off Antarctica have taken,” Andrew Meijers, an oceanographer at British Antarctic Survey, noted in the British Antarctic Survey statement, “And more importantly what impact this will have on the local ecosystem.”

A23a weighs almost a trillion tons, and, as of August, spanned 1,418-square-miles (3,672 square kilometers), making it twice as big as Greater London, or just a bit larger than Rhode Island, according to CNN. It has repeatedly claimed the title of the world’s largest iceberg, outlasting several large contenders.

A23a separated from West Antarctica’s Filchner-Ronne […]