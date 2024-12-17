As Trump escalates war on facts, scientists warn “we are going to get screwed”

So many Americans, including a large number of Republican Congress members, led by Trump, are so poorly educated that they have become convinced environmental science is some kind of conspiracy, not the actual truth. Every scientist I know, including myself, sees this Trumpian war on facts as an ongoing catastrophe for America.

Meteorologist Brian Kyle monitors the area weather at the National Weather Service offices

Credit: Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle / Getty



On Nov. 14, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) — the Republican chair for the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and a longtime climate science denier — sent a letter to the Democrats asking for information about government scientists accused of preventing “views that challenge the existing consensus” from coming out. Less than three weeks later, Comer claimed that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has employees who “hamstring the incoming Trump administration’s ability to implement their own executive agendas.”

Comer didn’t reference Trump by accident. Since his first term, the once-and-future president has attacked environmental science at every opportunity, suppressing information about how human activity causes climate change and opposing scientists’ suggestions on the regulation of common chemicals known as PFAS linked to infertility and cancer. Dr. Kyla Bennett, director of senior policy at […]