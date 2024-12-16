Millions of Taxpayer Dollars Have Subsidized Project 2025 and Climate Denial

As this report describes, because the bribery of politicians is legal in the United States, and MAGAt billionaires and the corporations they control, have also rigged the nonprofit system, your money and mine is paying for the degradation of our own wellbeing. We are nation defined by corruption.

Credit: Boris Zhitkov / Moment / Getty

After the hottest summer in recorded human history — along with Hurricanes Helene and Milton, flooding and wildfires — why isn’t there a greater push for action on climate change?

One reason is that big oil, gas and coal companies — and their allies in Congress — block the urgent action that’s required. They do this in part by denying basic climate science, and in many cases, they receive enormous, publicly subsidized tax benefits to do it. And in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, millions in charitable donations poured into policy development at the Heritage Foundation, producing the Project 2025 Blueprint for the incoming Trump administration.

It’s true. Wealthy donors and fossil fuel corporations regularly make “charitable” donations to nonprofit organizations that deny science, sow doubt about the urgency of climate change and run out the clock for timely action. When they deduct those contributions from their tax bill, they’re effectively being subsidized by you — the taxpayer.

Many of these donors have built their fortunes in the oil, coal and […]