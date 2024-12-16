Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Americans spend more time living with diseases than rest of world, study shows

Author:     Maya Yang
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Wed 11 Dec 2024 | 16.48 EST
Stephan:  

“Americans spend more time living with diseases than people from other countries, according to a new study.” What more needs to be said?  To quote from the JAMA paper: “Gains in life expectancy across global populations are recognized as a societal achievement.1 Increased lifespan, however, does not necessarily mean a longer healthy life.2 In considering quality of life, healthy longevity is increasingly underscored.3 To this end, characterizing healthspan—years lived in good health—would be valuable.1To see the actual JAMA paper: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2827753

Women in the US spend more years sick than men, the study finds. Credit: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / Getty

Americans spend more time living with diseases than people from other countries, according to a new study.

On Wednesday, the American Medical Association published its latest findings, revealing that Americans live with diseases for an average of 12.4 years. Mental and substance-use disorders, as well as musculoskeletal diseases, are main contributors to the years lived with disability in the US, per the study.

Women in the US exhibited a 2.6-year higher so-called healthspan-lifespan gap (representing the number of years spent sick) than men, increasing from 12.2 to 13.7 years or 32% beyond the global mean for women.
  1. Terri Quint on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 6:45 am

    Well, well, well! Did anyone in the US ever thing that maybe this is because of our lack of a national health care program for EVERYONE, not just those who can afford it? One day we will wake up—with Dems in charge–and vote in universal health care for all—-you know, like other countries around the world have with less time being ill!

