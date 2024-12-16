Americans spend more time living with diseases than rest of world, study shows

“Americans spend more time living with diseases than people from other countries, according to a new study.” What more needs to be said? To quote from the JAMA paper: “Gains in life expectancy across global populations are recognized as a societal achievement. 1 Increased lifespan, however, does not necessarily mean a longer healthy life. 2 In considering quality of life, healthy longevity is increasingly underscored. 3 To this end, characterizing healthspan—years lived in good health—would be valuable. 1 To see the actual JAMA paper: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2827753

Women in the US spend more years sick than men, the study finds. Credit: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / Getty

Americans spend more time living with diseases than people from other countries, according to a new study.

On Wednesday, the American Medical Association published its latest findings, revealing that Americans live with diseases for an average of 12.4 years. Mental and substance-use disorders, as well as musculoskeletal diseases, are main contributors to the years lived with disability in the US, per the study.

Women in the US exhibited a 2.6-year higher so-called healthspan-lifespan gap (representing the number of years spent sick) than men, increasing from 12.2 to 13.7 years or 32% beyond the global mean for women.

