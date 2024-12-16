Americans spend more time living with diseases than rest of world, study shows

Americans spend more time living with diseases than people from other countries, according to a new study.
On Wednesday, the American Medical Association published its latest findings, revealing that Americans live with diseases for an average of 12.4 years. Mental and substance-use disorders, as well as musculoskeletal diseases, are main contributors to the years lived with disability in the US, per the study.
Women in the US exhibited a 2.6-year higher so-called healthspan-lifespan gap (representing the number of years spent sick) than men, increasing from 12.2 to 13.7 years or 32% beyond the global mean for women.
Americans spend more time living with diseases than people from other countries, according to a new study.
On Wednesday, the American Medical Association published its latest findings, revealing that Americans live with diseases for an average of 12.4 years. Mental and substance-use disorders, as well as musculoskeletal diseases, are main contributors to the years lived with disability in the US, per the study.
Women in the US exhibited a 2.6-year higher […]
Well, well, well! Did anyone in the US ever thing that maybe this is because of our lack of a national health care program for EVERYONE, not just those who can afford it? One day we will wake up—with Dems in charge–and vote in universal health care for all—-you know, like other countries around the world have with less time being ill!